Cafe Lucid Logo icon vector logo flatdesign modern logodesigns designs minimal
Cafe Lucid is a restaurant at Vijaynagar, Delhi. The client asked me not to include anything related to food in the logo, as they had plans to expand the business beyond restaurant. The main keyword I kept in mind while working on this project was 'Lucid Dream'. The brand story was on the concept of 'lucid dream' and they wanted to reflect it in the logo.

Posted on May 9, 2021
