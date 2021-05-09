Final Departures Book Cover

This was a book cover I did for a client who aim with the novel was to tell a story about the last part of different character's lives.

As "Final Departures" can mean either dying or simply boarding a plane to travel to somewhere, I decided to combine the two. By adding a simple tombstone and hill it invokes the idea of death, the luggage beside it not only adds a good bit of color contrast but plays into that idea of going on a trip.