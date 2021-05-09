Ali Asghar

Logo Design for ARAGON

Logo Design for a hypothetical company. 'ARAGON' is a multinational company engaged in the business of Gold and Silver Jewellery. I came across this idea after watching the Lord of the Rings film series. I studied some days on multiple concepts and ideas and here it is. I hope you'll like it.

