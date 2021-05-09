George Toros

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe
This is not a client work. Which means, you can be the owner of this fancy logo. The logo guarantee the success of the brand. In term of likes this logo takes 3rd place in my collection of instagram. It can become the logo of cosmetics brand, a make-up salon brand, a hairdressing salon, and even a jewelry brand.

