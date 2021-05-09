Day of Joy, Day of Destruction Book Cover

Trending designs to inspire you
The client I designed the book cover for was aiming to produce a book describing the end of the world from a Christian point-of-view.
To that end I took the theme of Christianity and found a picture of crosses on a hill made out of tree branches, it seemed thematic in both the theme of death and the the theme of religion. I removed the color and framed it with an all-black background to really draw the eye to it.