Day of Joy, Day of Destruction Book Cover

The client I designed the book cover for was aiming to produce a book describing the end of the world from a Christian point-of-view.

To that end I took the theme of Christianity and found a picture of crosses on a hill made out of tree branches, it seemed thematic in both the theme of death and the the theme of religion. I removed the color and framed it with an all-black background to really draw the eye to it.

Posted on May 9, 2021
