Pavel Gavrichenko
idaproject

Poklonnaya 9 | Concept

Pavel Gavrichenko
idaproject
Pavel Gavrichenko for idaproject
Poklonnaya 9 | Concept property filter filter ui landing page real estate interface website web ux ui typography minimal idaproject design
Poklonnaya 9 is a luxury residential complex located next to Victory Park. Within its walls there is an extensive infrastructure with five-star service from one of the best luxury hotels in France SO / Moscow Hotel: a restaurant, a bar, a SPA-complex, a swimming pool, business spaces.

idaproject
idaproject
Top-1 real-estate focused digital-agency from Russia
