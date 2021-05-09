Algerian Font Poster

Trending designs to inspire you
This was a font poster I designed sometime ago.
The Algerian font looked scientific to me for some reason, so the idea of a science beaker filled with letters instead of liquids and those letters escaping in a cloud of "steam". Or if you look at it upside down a beaker being dumped out; upside down and right-side up the poster looks a bit different.