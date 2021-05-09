Salman Tariq

Moosic Player Icon mobile apptic dribbble dribbble best shot moosic player moosic player music player music free flat app vector logo minimal illustration icon design branding
This icon was created for Apptic labs for their new app " Moosic Player'. You can download their apps here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/dev?id=5781774584219069382

