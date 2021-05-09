Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Medarina Xexio 01

Medarina Xexio 01
Worked on interesting project a while ago for a client.My proposal is a combination of the initial letter M and X with a Business Company sign.Turned out pretty well and client is super satisfied.

    • Like