Jonathan Haellmayer

Artwork for Isolation (Part 3)

affinity designer affinitydesigner vector album artwork illustration
A series of illustrations based on simple shapes and gradients for an ambient music album of mine.

Wallpapers for computers and mobile devices are included in the download: https://vxhll.bandcamp.com/album/isolation-part-3

