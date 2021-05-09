Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo for yoga teacher Elena Mikhajlova

Logo for yoga teacher Elena Mikhajlova monogram letter mark monogram design monogram logo lettering monogram typography calligraphy branding design branding design brand identity vector logo
I have been studying online with yoga teacher Elena for more than a year.

And I was glad when she asked me to draw a logo for her. After all, I literally feel the energy of her classes with my body.

I wanted to express lightness, grace, life and positive attitude in this brand.
The solution was a monogram for Elena, a calligraphy-based design.

The logo is flying, light, like Elena herself. I wish her creative and physical development with the new face of the brand. 🤍🤍🤍

