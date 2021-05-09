Logo for yoga teacher Elena Mikhajlova

Trending designs to inspire you
I have been studying online with yoga teacher Elena for more than a year.
And I was glad when she asked me to draw a logo for her. After all, I literally feel the energy of her classes with my body.
I wanted to express lightness, grace, life and positive attitude in this brand.
The solution was a monogram for Elena, a calligraphy-based design.
The logo is flying, light, like Elena herself. I wish her creative and physical development with the new face of the brand. 🤍🤍🤍