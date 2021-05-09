Logo for yoga teacher Elena Mikhajlova

I have been studying online with yoga teacher Elena for more than a year.

And I was glad when she asked me to draw a logo for her. After all, I literally feel the energy of her classes with my body.

I wanted to express lightness, grace, life and positive attitude in this brand.

The solution was a monogram for Elena, a calligraphy-based design.

The logo is flying, light, like Elena herself. I wish her creative and physical development with the new face of the brand. 🤍🤍🤍