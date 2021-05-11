Alexander Plyuto 🎲
ooze

Elaster Bank | Hero section

Alexander Plyuto 🎲
ooze
Alexander Plyuto 🎲 for ooze
Hire Us
  • Save
Elaster Bank | Hero section financial technology neobank website credit card neobank visual identity mobile banking fintech website finance banking website product page hero section landing page fintech
Elaster Bank | Hero section financial technology neobank website credit card neobank visual identity mobile banking fintech website finance banking website product page hero section landing page fintech
Elaster Bank | Hero section financial technology neobank website credit card neobank visual identity mobile banking fintech website finance banking website product page hero section landing page fintech
Download color palette
  1. 01.png
  2. 02.png
  3. 03.png

Heeey 👋
Plastic cards take up a lot of space, and they are also easy to bend or break. This one would survive the test, even though it's just an unrealistic concept.

P.S. The card was drawn entirely in Figma

_______

ooze.design | hello@ooze.design

ooze
ooze
design as enchantment
Hire Us

More by ooze

View profile
    • Like