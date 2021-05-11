Elaster Bank | Hero section

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Heeey 👋
Plastic cards take up a lot of space, and they are also easy to bend or break. This one would survive the test, even though it's just an unrealistic concept.
P.S. The card was drawn entirely in Figma
_______
ooze.design | hello@ooze.design
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.