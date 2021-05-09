Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arjun V Dev

Flash Fibernet App Concept

Arjun V Dev
Arjun V Dev
  • Save
Flash Fibernet App Concept prototype app logo xd design minimal ui design
Flash Fibernet App Concept prototype app logo xd design minimal ui design
Download color palette
  1. Flash Logo Final.mp4
  2. Flash Screens@2x.jpg
  3. Artboard – 8@2x.jpg

Flash fibernet is a broadband app concept that allows users to track their daily/monthly usage. It also features a secure bill payment option that supports fingerprint scanning.

View all tags
Posted on May 9, 2021
Arjun V Dev
Arjun V Dev
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Arjun V Dev

View profile
    • Like