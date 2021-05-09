Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Peshala Dayanatha

Take the plunge

Peshala Dayanatha
Peshala Dayanatha
  • Save
Take the plunge character typography ux sketch designing landingpage webui characterdesign 3d
Download color palette

my first 3d character model project done in blender and photoshop there are quite a lot of improvements that I need to do please drop any feedback, I would love to hear any tips or tricks to make it better

View all tags
Posted on May 9, 2021
Peshala Dayanatha
Peshala Dayanatha

More by Peshala Dayanatha

View profile
    • Like