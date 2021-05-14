Alexander Tolstov

Medium icons for profee

Alexander Tolstov
Alexander Tolstov
Hire Me
  • Save
Medium icons for profee tolstovbrand vector illustration cartoon wallet finance profee icon
Download color palette

Medium icons for app profee

Follow me:
Behance | Facebook | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Alexander Tolstov
Alexander Tolstov
Artist, illustrator, visual designer
Hire Me

More by Alexander Tolstov

View profile
    • Like