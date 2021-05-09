Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Yello! Profile page of a dating app I'm working on. Tried to make it minimal. Kept special care to enable editing every part of the profile with simple ease. Tried to keep the vanity of the user in mind as well while designing. Do comment :)