Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This summer svg cut file has been designed with crafters in mind. The digital files can be imported into a range of craft programs, such as Silhouette Cameo and the Cricut Maker. It can also be used for sublimation printing and all digital craft projects.
Available here (affiliate link) https://designbundles.net/illuztrate/1288455-hello-summer-svg-cut-file-summer-svg-beach-svg?ref=3sQQDV