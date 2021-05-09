Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
iBucket 5.0 list branding ui ios blue design bucketlist icon ux flat app
I'm proud to launch our 5.0 version today of iBucket where you can manage your bucket list goals and trips together with your friends! In the upcoming series I will highlight more of the features with the light and dark mode style.

Available on iOS, Android and Web.

We're also live on ProductHunt today!

Posted on May 9, 2021
Product Designer & Founder of iBucket

