iBucket 5.0

I'm proud to launch our 5.0 version today of iBucket where you can manage your bucket list goals and trips together with your friends! In the upcoming series I will highlight more of the features with the light and dark mode style.
Available on iOS, Android and Web.
We're also live on ProductHunt today!