Usability study and redesign of Splitwise app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The whole project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/117043847/Splitwise-Usability-test-App-redesign
Splitwise is an app to split expenses with your friends.
It allows you and your friends add various bills and keep track of who owes who, and then it helps you to settle up with each other.
As Splitwise users we noticed several usability issues and inconsistency in the whole interface. So we decided to analyze the app and create new solutions for this useful system.