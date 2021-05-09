Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Silvia Di Resta

Usability study and redesign of Splitwise app

Silvia Di Resta
Silvia Di Resta
  • Save
Usability study and redesign of Splitwise app ui app design redesign usability analysis usability usability testing ux
Download color palette

The whole project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/117043847/Splitwise-Usability-test-App-redesign

Splitwise is an app to split expenses with your friends.
It allows you and your friends add various bills and keep track of who owes who, and then it helps you to settle up with each other.

As Splitwise users we noticed several usability issues and inconsistency in the whole interface. So we decided to analyze the app and create new solutions for this useful system.

View all tags
Posted on May 9, 2021
Silvia Di Resta
Silvia Di Resta

More by Silvia Di Resta

View profile
    • Like