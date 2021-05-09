Usability study and redesign of Splitwise app

The whole project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/117043847/Splitwise-Usability-test-App-redesign

Splitwise is an app to split expenses with your friends.

It allows you and your friends add various bills and keep track of who owes who, and then it helps you to settle up with each other.

As Splitwise users we noticed several usability issues and inconsistency in the whole interface. So we decided to analyze the app and create new solutions for this useful system.