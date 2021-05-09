Infographic | Data visualization | Delivery

Trending designs to inspire you
The whole project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/115619487/Data-Visualization-Progetto-di-re-design
The aim of the project was to identify an infographic, evaluate its quality and redesign it.
All the graphics have been redesigned to make them easier to understand. In addition, the infographic has been made accessible to colorblind through a careful selection of colors, also evocative of the subject.