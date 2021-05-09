Silvia Di Resta

Infographic | Data visualization | Delivery

Silvia Di Resta
Silvia Di Resta
  • Save
Infographic | Data visualization | Delivery takeaway graphic design delivery infograph datavisualization dataviz illustration infographic
Download color palette

The whole project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/115619487/Data-Visualization-Progetto-di-re-design

The aim of the project was to identify an infographic, evaluate its quality and redesign it.
All the graphics have been redesigned to make them easier to understand. In addition, the infographic has been made accessible to colorblind through a careful selection of colors, also evocative of the subject.

Silvia Di Resta
Silvia Di Resta

More by Silvia Di Resta

View profile
    • Like