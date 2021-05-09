PANTER

Ooka Booka Donut Shop Patisserie Logo Identity

PANTER
PANTER
  • Save
Ooka Booka Donut Shop Patisserie Logo Identity elegant identitydesign candy delicious tasty sweet creamy cream donut typeface lux logo design panter luxury logo identity branding panter vision donut shop patisserie
Download color palette

New brand identity for Ooka Booka patisserie from Oman.

Their business changed the direction and vision going in the donut business and expending it with more items in the shop.

PANTER
PANTER

More by PANTER

View profile
    • Like