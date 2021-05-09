Shekh Reza

farmfood | cart page UI Design

Shekh Reza
Shekh Reza
  • Save
farmfood | cart page UI Design android app design ios app design figma food digital product design gradient illustration ui ux adobe xd farmer shopping payment cart ui cart
Download color palette

Farmfood is a apps for fresh food supply platform based on F2C (farmer to consumer) .Farmfood allowed to farmer listed there fresh grown food to there personalized shop profile

Full Design : Behance
Full CaseStudy : Medium

Press the L
and Follow me
Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
contact : Sheakreza@gmail.com
follow me on instragram
Follow me

Shekh Reza
Shekh Reza

More by Shekh Reza

View profile
    • Like