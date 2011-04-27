Josh Pyles

The cloud's evil brother

Oh, enterprise. My favorite word.

Tried to make something that looks bad-ass to represent enterprise instead of some boring corporate nonsense. Pretty happy with the end result.

Posted on Apr 27, 2011
