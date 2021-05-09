Dashdot - Data Sorting Platform

Hello, Dribbblers!!!

Dataset makes an important or the most important role nowadays in the business sector. Where organized data has the most demand. This time my design is about the dashboard data sorting subject.

Here I have come with such a platform named “dash.dot” - Data Organizing Platform.

Hope You Guys Like the design 💖

Thank you for your attention and have a nice day🌞

For Full Project- zumurdeb@gmail.com

Hire Me -

Fiverr

Follow Me-

Dribbble | Uplabs | Instagram | Skype | Linkedin