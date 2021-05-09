Otsoul

High waisted shorts with a matching mask

fashion illustration fashion design design fashion
Masks have become a part of our lives and our outfits. So I thought I would play around on Sketch to draw some vector illustrations of minimal summer outfits with matching masks.

