Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jona Herrera

Zack

Jona Herrera
Jona Herrera
  • Save
Zack hand drawn digital art artwork comics simple cartoon character cartoon illustration cartoon character character design illustration art illustration procreate drawing 2d graphic art cartooning comic comic art
Download color palette

Zack is a really nice kid but he tries to act tough when his friends are around. He's been getting a little worse in the last couple years but he's a totally different person when he's with his family.

Jona Herrera
Jona Herrera

More by Jona Herrera

View profile
    • Like