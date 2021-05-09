Proceed to the deep sea of Adobe

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Concept
My Adobe history is long.
I had Mac PC that is installed Adobe, when I'm 10 years old.
I started to study Illustrator and Photoshop, HTML of table cording.
Then Flash animation come golden ages.
At the result, I work web designer.
Adobe is my hand and foot to me.
Follow me
Instagram