Proceed to the deep sea of Adobe

Concept
My Adobe history is long.
I had Mac PC that is installed Adobe, when I'm 10 years old.
I started to study Illustrator and Photoshop, HTML of table cording.
Then Flash animation come golden ages.
At the result, I work web designer.

Adobe is my hand and foot to me.

