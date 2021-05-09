Jessicas Playcare

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was a logo I designed for a local daycare who wanted to show that her focus was not only on learning, but on using play as a method of instruction. I provided several versions, all with this same colorful + fun + spunky vibe.