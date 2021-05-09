Cynthia

Jessicas Playcare

teaching children education
This was a logo I designed for a local daycare who wanted to show that her focus was not only on learning, but on using play as a method of instruction. I provided several versions, all with this same colorful + fun + spunky vibe.

