Slice's Playstore & Appstore screenshots.

Imagine bizarre concepts and bring them to life by merging them with your product -- that's the approach I followed when I worked on my latest creation. Pink fire, green gems, massive hand, ring-like structures; I let my mind wander around in unexplored areas to work on the impossible.
Funnily enough, the artwork garnered a lot of love from not just the team but also the consumers. May be because who loves living in the reality anyway?!
Anyhow, what do you think? Do drop in your suggestions in the comments about what other elements you could imagine, would love to hear it!
