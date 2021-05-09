Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cynthia

Bittner Chef Pen Campaign

Cynthia
Cynthia
  • Save
Bittner Chef Pen Campaign on brand header image email header email marketing campaign email marketing instagram post instagram fountain pen
Download color palette

This Montegrappa chef pen was featured as our main show piece one month. As such, I used it as the focal point for our email marketing campaign, as well as for our instagram posts and stories that week.

Cynthia
Cynthia

More by Cynthia

View profile
    • Like