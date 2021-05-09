Bittner Instagram Post Art Deco Pen

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a close up of a digital banner/header I designed for use in an email marketing campaign about this Art Deco Style pen. I repurposed the piece to use for instagram in order to carry over the brand messaging, which for this weekend was: Buy this Art Deco fountain pen!