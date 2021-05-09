Univa Nova - Minimalist Typeface

Univa Nova is a beautiful minimalist typeface with masterclass design and outstanding usability features. The typeface is inspired by some of the original Swiss design-based branding projects.

Univa Nova is a perfect choice for graphic design, text presentation, web design, print and display use. The typeface can be an amazing option for beautiful branding, logo / logotype design projects, marketing graphics, banners, posters, signage, corporate identities as well as editorial design. Adding extra letter-spacing for the Caps will make this font perfect for minimal headlines and logotypes as shown in promo images here.

The typeface is specially handmade with great OpenType features in mind, each weight includes extended language support including Western European & Central European sets. A total of 306 glyphs are included.

Univa Nova typeface comes with a total of 16 fonts having 8 weights (Hairline / Thin / Light / Regular / Medium / SemiBold / Bold / Heavy as well as Italic versions of each weights. The pack contains OTF, TTF, and Web Fonts (all EOT, SVG, WOFF included) as licensing options. HTML & CSS WebFont preset & demo is Included in the download pack.

Typeface designed by Designova, produced by Fontastica