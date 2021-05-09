Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sea | Geometric Shape

As you see my whole timeline about letter exploration, and I find this geometric shape interesting.

So I thought to come up with some different thing instead of just letters so here it is sea.

