Trading - Finance App - Dark Mode 1

Hey Guys, We are back with amazing design

.

Sharing Trading/Finance app UI design

.

😫 Problem : We often come across many apps which provide only trading or finance services, but none of these apps have both for investment and trading.

.

😎 Solution : So we have designed an app where users can trade in stock market as well as make an investments in Cypto, MF, PF and different asset classes.

Additionally you can also add your friends to fellow investors, chat and monitor their portfolio.

.

Your feedback matters a lot to me :)