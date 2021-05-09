Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dipto Das

Arkient Ecommerce Landing Page Design

Dipto Das
Dipto Das
  • Save
Arkient Ecommerce Landing Page Design figma uiux ui design fashion design men shopping shop ecommerce modern design graphic design daily landing page landing website web design web ux concept ui
Download color palette

 👋 Say Hello hiredipto@gmail.com Hey, guys! Super excited to share the new logo project that I recently worked on. Hope you enjoyed it. Thanks for your likes and comments! Press L to support me 👻 and follow me for more content! My Behance

Upwork: Hire me

Skype: live:diptodesign36_1

Dipto Das
Dipto Das

More by Dipto Das

View profile
    • Like