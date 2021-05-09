Deepak kadam

Glass card designe

Deepak kadam
Deepak kadam
  • Save
Glass card designe graphic design vector figma ui art illustrator
Download color palette

Glass card designed using glassmorphism effect on Figma.

View all tags
Posted on May 9, 2021
Deepak kadam
Deepak kadam

More by Deepak kadam

View profile
    • Like