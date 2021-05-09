Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nehal Gupta

Accorp Logo Design (White)

Nehal Gupta
Nehal Gupta
  • Save
Accorp Logo Design (White) sketch design vector ui design logo deisgn letter k logo letter k icon art branding fashion art mockup illustration letter logo logo concept minimalist logo design logo minimal simple
Download color palette

This was one of my earliest logos.
The client had a company named accorp and he wanted a logo for it so I gave him this! He just loved it at the first time he saw it!
Let Me know what you think

Nehal Gupta
Nehal Gupta

More by Nehal Gupta

View profile
    • Like