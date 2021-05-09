Nehal Gupta

Letter K Logo Design (White Version)

Letter K Logo Design (White Version)
My client wanted a simple letter K logo for her brand KEAHA. she is an amazon FBA seller and wanted a logo for her startup so I presented her with this.
The client asked for a simple but modern and timeless logo, this is what I came up with!

