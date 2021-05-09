Lion - WildLife Landing Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Everyone,
.
Visit us at : indianpix.co
.
We always try to adjusting color sense with the image or illustration, Try to do better visual with cool colors. Also, the reviews make users trustworthy.
This is Wildlife safari landing page main banner we are working on.
.
Hope you will like our website/design.
---------------------------------------------------------------
:envelope_with_arrow: We are available for new projects.
Say "hi" at hello@indianpix.co
.
Join Our Discord Team For Premium UI kit: https://discord.gg/KQrPCtvV