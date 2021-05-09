Taco Bell Landing Page Redesign

Hello there! Anyone craving a taco? 🌮😄

At the end of 2020, the famous Taco Bell finally opened the first restaurant in Indonesia. Taco Bell offers a variety of Mexican-inspired food including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, and other specialty items.

In this website redesign, I re-arranged the overall design by moving the menu bar from the left side to the upper side and give a glimpse for each of them with a section. Here I mainly use purple because it's their brand color, and I put some touch of yellow. I want to build a sense of happiness and warmth within the website.

Foods provided by Taco Bell are also a possible attraction for customers because this kind of restaurant is still rare in Indonesia. So I put some of the foods on the hero section and made the 'our menu' section stands out. Aren't those foods look delicious?

What do you think about this? Comments and suggestions are very welcomed. Thank you for your support! 👏

Photos are taken from TacoBellID's website and Instagram, Taco Bell Logo is downloaded from LOGOwine, and vectors are perfectly designed by pikisuperstar on Freepik.