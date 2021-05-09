Nehal Gupta

Nehal Gupta
Nehal Gupta
Letter k Logo Mockup logo design branding simple logo minimalist logo design logo minimal typography logo deisgn letter k letter k logo flat icon design branding art
Download color palette

My client wanted a simple letter K logo for her brand KEAHA. she is an amazon FBA seller and wanted a logo for her startup so I presented her with this.
The client asked for a simple but modern and timeless logo, this is what I came up with!
This Is Just A Mockup For The Logo.
Original Logo Is Posted On My Profile.

Nehal Gupta
Nehal Gupta

