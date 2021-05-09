Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Panther Logo Design

Panther Logo Design vector design minimalist logo identitydesign logo design logomark logo
Hello everyone 👋

Would like to share the approved logo for Panthera Venture Capital which is an e-Commerce brand

The Logomark is a super minimalist Panther face, aimed to design an agressive yet timeless identity. A special emphasis on the typography was also given to make a strong relation between the mark and type.

Posted on May 9, 2021
