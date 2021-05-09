Panther Logo Design

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello everyone 👋
Would like to share the approved logo for Panthera Venture Capital which is an e-Commerce brand
The Logomark is a super minimalist Panther face, aimed to design an agressive yet timeless identity. A special emphasis on the typography was also given to make a strong relation between the mark and type.
