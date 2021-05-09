Nehal Gupta

Letter K Logo For KEAHA Brand

Letter K Logo For KEAHA Brand minimalist logo logo simple minimal minimalist flat letter logo typography logo deisgn art branding design letter k letter k logo icon
My client wanted a simple letter K logo for her brand KEAHA. she is an amazon FBA seller and wanted a logo for her startup so I presented her with this.
The client asked for a simple but modern and timeless logo, this is what I came up with!

