Apple News Application ReDesign

Apple News app design challenge Please check our design concept with download design files and we make Apple News application flow is very easy to use with optimising each options and screens. Main Features of this application design: Unique and Modern Design Refreshing and Creative Design Easy to Utilize and Customize Fully Responsive with all mobile screen Pixel Perfect Retina Ready Neat, clean and understandable icons Thank you Share the love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot :) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Have a project to discuss? We’re available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects! You can contact us at Upwork, Uptechies.