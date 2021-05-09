Islam Yuldashev

Travel App UI design

Islam Yuldashev
Islam Yuldashev
  • Save
Travel App UI design design illustration minimal app ui
Download color palette

Hello dribbble 👋

I am so happy to be here. This is my first shot in dribbble - Travel app UI design, hope you guys like it!

View all tags
Posted on May 9, 2021
Islam Yuldashev
Islam Yuldashev
Like