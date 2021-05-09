Honze Real Estate Website - Explorations

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers👋
Today I wanna share with you a UI design exploration - Finding --> Real Estate/Properties
What do you think guys? Feel free to comment below. Thank you 🤙
We are available for new projects
📪 Email: arifianto097@gmail.com
😀 instagram.com/fiantoarii
Hope you enjoy it! 😘