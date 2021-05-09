Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Prateek Gupta

Joined Zomato

Prateek Gupta
Prateek Gupta
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hello guys! 👋
I am really excited to share that I have joined Zomato 😀

Prateek Gupta
Prateek Gupta
Dedicated Product Designer for Startups & Co.
Hire Me

More by Prateek Gupta

View profile
    • Like