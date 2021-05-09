Previous work sample (portfolio):

https://www.behance.net/saberin211b8a4

Typography Logo Design.

It is important for a logo to deliver the right message to the public, and hence a typography font forms the foundation of a logo design to be able to depict the values of the company in a positive manner.

To hire/contact or any query:

E-mail: saberin2117@gmail.com

Skype: live:131902717d73bdfc

https://twitter.com/home?refsrc

Instagram - @saberin2117

https://dribbble.com/saberin