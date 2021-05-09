Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Farhat Mahi

The hourglass Concept Logo

Farhat Mahi
Farhat Mahi
  • Save
The hourglass Concept Logo emblem logo branding logo inspirations minimalist logo logotype logo inspiration flat logo designer logo design logo
Download color palette

Hello friends!
I am glad to present to you my new logo. This logo is up for sell.
Do you have an interesting project? Write to me: farhatmahi007@gmail.com

Farhat Mahi
Farhat Mahi

More by Farhat Mahi

View profile
    • Like