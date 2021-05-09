🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Jon Turek is author of Cheap Convexity and CEO of the research firm, JST Advisors. JST Advisors works closely with hedge funds on developing macro trade ideas.
Cheap Convexity is a global macro newsletter with a focus on global central banking and macro-economic themes.
The goal of Cheap Convexity is not only deconstruct central bank reaction functions but to tie them into what they mean for markets. As policy continues to play such a crucial role in the path of markets, central banks and fiscal policy matter for all market participants and not just macro players.
Between evaluating growth, policy and the reaction function of policy makers, Cheap Convexity hopes to find asymmetric opportunities based on these very important variables.