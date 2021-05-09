Jon Turek is author of Cheap Convexity and CEO of the research firm, JST Advisors. JST Advisors works closely with hedge funds on developing macro trade ideas.

Cheap Convexity is a global macro newsletter with a focus on global central banking and macro-economic themes.

The goal of Cheap Convexity is not only deconstruct central bank reaction functions but to tie them into what they mean for markets. As policy continues to play such a crucial role in the path of markets, central banks and fiscal policy matter for all market participants and not just macro players.

Between evaluating growth, policy and the reaction function of policy makers, Cheap Convexity hopes to find asymmetric opportunities based on these very important variables.